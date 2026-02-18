SEC Rival Targeting LSU Football's Top-Ranked Commit, No. 1 EDGE in America

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after going public with a decision during the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3.

Bryant checks in as No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers holding the verbal pledge, but it hasn't stopped other schools from remaining in constant communication.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive line coach Sterling Lucas flew up to South Carolina last month for a visit with the top-ranked defender where the savvy recruiters then locked in another visit with Bryant.

Just days later, No. 1 edge rusher arrived in The Boot for a multi-day stay where he soaked in the scenes of Baton Rouge with Lucas and Co. on LSU's campus.

#LSU is currently hosting the No. 1 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 4-star, Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle committed to Lane Kiffin and Co. in early January.



Now, the coaching staff will have the top-ranked EDGE spend time in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay. pic.twitter.com/RTpTBjYbpR — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 31, 2026

“Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that.

"He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

But the Texas A&M Aggies are in pursuit of Bryant with the SEC rival locking in an official visit with LSU's top-ranked commitment.

The No. 1 EDGE in America will be in College Station (Tex.) from June 5-7 as he soaks in the scenes of the Lone Star State prior to his senior campaign.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to Bryant's standout junior campaign in 2025 and he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after hiring former South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: