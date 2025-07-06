LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns Battling for No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown remains one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in America as his decision nears.
Brown, the No. 1 ranked athlete in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes on July 10 as "Decision Day" inches closer.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has shined across his time on the prep scene after emerging as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
But with intentions of playing defensive line at the next level, Brown continues playing on both sides of the ball, which has him sitting as the top-ranked two-way prospect in the nation.
The Louisiana five-star has taken his fair share of visits this offseason with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns getting a crack at the electrifying prospect.
With a decision four days out, it's the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies that are fighting for a commitment down the stretch of his process.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals knocked it out of the park on Brown's official visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20, but the Aggies remain in the five-star's ear.
Mike Elko and Co. have been a force throughout his process with the program picking up steam this offseason.
According to On3 Sports, "2026 Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab defensive tackle Lamar Brown has long been the biggest A&M target on the board, and he is set to make his decision July 10.
"Over the past few months, you’ve seen twist and turns in this recruitment, and this one is shaping to come down to LSU and A&M, and with talking with some sources they believe A&M has just as good as shot to land this one as LSU sources described it as a “True 50-50”.
Brown has had a rollercoaster recruitment process to this point, and with a July 10 decision date near, it'll be interesting to see how either the Tigers or Aggies close this one down the stretch.
One of the top prospects available, the five-star Baton Rouge native is the No. 1 target remaining on the LSU Tigers' 2026 board.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.