LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Await Decision of Louisiana Prospect
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley is just hours away from revealing a decision with four hats set to be on the table.
McKinley, one of the top prospects in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers across his prep career with four Southeastern Conference programs emerging as contenders down the stretch.
The LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are the finalists as "Decision Day" arrives in the Bayou State.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in pole position to secure a commitment from the Louisiana native with ties to the program.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder took official visits this summer for multi-day stays where Kelly's crew stood out for McKinley once again after being back on campus.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's clear the program has a slight edge with the McKinley's older brother, Dominick, preparing for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
Now, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction in favor of the LSU program landing a commitment from McKinley.
The hometown program, family connections and relationships within the LSU program have set the stage for the Bayou Bengals to reel in a pledge.
McKinley will choose between the four Southeastern Conference schools on Friday, August 1 with all eyes on the LSU Tigers as a decision nears.
