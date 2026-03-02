Elite LSU Football Target Labeled 'Most Gifted Prospect' Amid Massive Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff continues evaluating priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program gearing up for a pivotal stretch across the next four months.

The calendar has shifted to March with spring practice on the horizon and recruiting set to ramp up a notch as key targets prepare to make their way to campus for visits.

Once Kiffin took over as the shot-caller in Baton Rouge, the program hit the ground running on the recruiting trail with the staff swinging for the fences for America's top targets.

Now, LSU is looking to make a move for one of the "most gifted prospects in the country" amid a serious battle with multiple top programs.

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook is a prospect that the LSU Tigers are keeping tabs on this offseason.

Johnson-Cook checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign.

At The Opening Regional in Indianapolis on Sunday, East St. Louis (Ill.) High RB Myson Johnson-Cook continued to show why he's one of the most gifted prospects in the country.



Auburn, Miami, Mizzou, Ole Miss and LSU among the programs battling for his signature.



Intel and… pic.twitter.com/aHoO7vusSN — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) March 2, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Missouri Tigers that are swinging for the fences here.

"Johnson-Cook was originally ranked as an 'athlete' prospect but is now considered an RB heading into his senior season," according to Rivals. "He plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Midwest and it’s Mizzou that’s currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder thus far. As a junior, he racked up more than 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging better than 10 yards per attempt."

Now, as the offseason continues, Kiffin and Co. are in the thick of it for one of America's most gifted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

