LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Contenders for Louisiana Prospect
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley is coming off of a critical month in his recruiting process after taking multiple official visits in June.
McKinley, one of the top prospects in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career, but a handful are standing out down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder took official visits to see the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers this summer for multi-day stays.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's clear the program has a slight edge with the McKinley's older brother, Dominick, preparing for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
But Florida, Texas and Tennessee are also emerging as contenders in his process as the summer months wind down.
McKinley revealed to On3 Sports this summer that a commitment date is in the works for Nov. 8 where he'll take game day visits this fall.
For the LSU Tigers, all signs point towards the program being in the driver's seat for the Louisiana native after a productive official visit, multiple unofficial trips and the family connection setting the tone.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told On3 Sports last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
It'll be a battle between four Southeastern Conference programs down the stretch, but the LSU Tigers appear to be a serious contender for McKinley.
