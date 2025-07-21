LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Contenders for Louisiana Prospect

Darryus McKinley has his top four schools and a commitment date in mind.



The Acadiana DL, one of LA’s top uncommitted 2026 prospects, plans to announce a decision on his Nov. 8 birthday.



He’ll take OVs to LSU, Tennessee, Texas & Florida this summer.



