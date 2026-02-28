LSU Football Looking to Make Major Splash at This Position Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the recruiting trail this offseason with the new-look coaching staff in Baton Rouge beginning to identify prioirty targets.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a focus on locking down Louisiana's top talent with the Tigers taking strides in the right direction this offseason after checking in with multiple powerhouse schools.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

But the wide receiver position is one where the LSU Tigers coaching staff is beginning to build momentum with Kiffin and Co. swinging for the fences.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Now, the coaching staff has locked in official visits with Louisiana's Top-3 pass-catchers. Who's set to be in Baton Rouge on multi-day stays?

Easton Royal: No. 1 WR in America

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's commitment on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, LSU is looking to build momentum ahead of a pivotal offseason stretch where Royal has locked in official visits with the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators. and Tennessee Volunteers.

Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR in Louisiana

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly ascended into a a Top-100 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley's Instagram.

Braylon Calais: No. 3 ATH in America

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back monstrous seasons for his prep squad in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season as a sophomore.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU has locked in an official visit with Calais for the weekend of June 19-21 as he evaluates the hometown program - with the Bayou Bengals emerging as top contenders.

