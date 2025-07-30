LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Finalists for Louisiana Prospect
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley is down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers with a decision date set.
McKinley, one of the top prospects in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers across his prep career with the Southeaster Conference programs emerging as contenders down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder took official visits this summer for multi-day stays where Brian Kelly's crew stood out for McKinley once again after being back on campus.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's clear the program has a slight edge with the McKinley's older brother, Dominick, preparing for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
But Florida, Texas and Tennessee are also emerging as contenders in his process as the summer months wind down.
McKinley has now locked in a commitment date for Friday, August 1 where he'll choose between his four finalists of LSU, Texas, Florida and Tennessee, according to Rivals.
For the LSU Tigers, all signs point towards the program being in the driver's seat for the Louisiana native after a productive official visit, multiple unofficial trips and the family connection setting the tone.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
It'll be a battle between four Southeastern Conference programs down the stretch, but the LSU Tigers appear to be a serious contender for McKinley.
Now, a decision date has been penciled in for August 1 with the Tigers looking to add to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
