LSU Football: Tigers in the Mix for No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Jaboree Antoine
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain in pursuit of the top-ranked cornerback in Louisiana with New Iberia native Jaboree Antoine closing in on a decision.
Antoine, the No. 1 defensive back in the Bayou State, backed off of his commitment to LSU in June after being pledged to the Tigers since January.
The Top 10 cornerback in America revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services.
Despite being pledged to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months.
Then, the coveted defensive back found his way back in the free agent market with Miami and Florida State surging in his recruitment.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he's kept his foot on the gas once again.
The finalists are LSU and Miami less than 24 hours out until a decision is made with LSU remaining in hot pursuit of his services.
Now, LSU will know the answer when Antoine reveals a commitment decision on July 20th.
There are ties to both programs. Antoine plays his offseason 7-on-7 ball with a South Florida based squad that has several links to the Sunshine State.
He's officially visited Miami and been on campus on numerous occasions.
Antoine cut Florida State from the mix this week with this one coming down to an LSU vs. Miami battle in crunch time.
What's the latest buzz? It depends on who you talk to.
Antoine is fresh off of a decommitment to the program, but LSU has remained in contact and looking to get the stud back in the 2025 class.
A player from LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond's neck of the woods, he's ramped up his push even more as of late.
Now, with a decision coming on Saturday, July 20th, LSU is heavily in the mix alongside Miami with both programs turning up the heat for one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.