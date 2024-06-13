LSU Football: Tigers Set To Host No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
The LSU football staff has kept tabs on one of the best wide receivers in The Boot, and after a standout sophomore campaign, the Tigers extended an offer.
Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program earlier this year with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the Destrehan (La.) product.
Now, Mack will make his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday for LSU's annual Elite Camp set to take place.
For the top wideout in the Bayou State, the LSU offer was one Mack had been waiting for as he continues piling up college interest during the offseason.
The four-star 2026 prospect dominated his sophomore season at Destrehan (La.) and continues soaring up the rankings.
A Top 10 receiver in his class, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
At 6-feet, 170 pounds he's received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others.
Now, LSU has entered the mix for the No. 1 wide receiver in the Bayou State as this program looks to continue stockpiling the state's top players after an impressive 2024 cycle.
It's clear the 2025 cycle has the chance to change the program, but the 2026 cycle could carry the momentum.
Louisiana is home to three of America's Top 10 prospects:
Jahkeem Stewart (DL): No. 1 Overall
Blaine Bradford (S): No. 10 Overall
Lamar Brown (DL/iOL): No. 5 Overall
Throw Mack in the mix as a Top 10 wide receiver and the Tigers could be in good hands for the long haul.
It's clear head coach Brian Kelly is looking to build a wall around the state, and with a 2026 class bursting with talent, the motive remains the same.
Mack will compete in LSU's Elite Camp on Thursday surrounded by several of the top players in America, including the nation's No. 2 quarterback: Dia Bell.
The 2026 Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star quarterback received an offer from Joe Sloan and Co. in February as his recruitment takes off.
LSU hosted Bell for a visit last fall after getting the coveted signal-caller on campus for a game day experience.
Now, he's back in The Boot for an unofficial visit while also competing in one of LSU's top camps of the summer.
LSU, who's dipped into the 2026 class in a big way over the last three months, will certainly be turning up the heat for their top targets this summer with visit season in full swing.
Other LSU News:
LOOK: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Shares an Update Following Official Visit to LSU
LSU Basketball: No. 1 Player in NCAA Transfer Portal Set To Visit LSU
Ex-LSU Player Josh Maravich, Son of LSU Legend Pete Maravich, Passes Away At Age 42
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.