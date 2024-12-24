LSU Football Transfer Target, Coveted Safety Closing in on Commitment Decision
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers may hold the No. 2 ranked Transfer Portal Class in the country, but it hasn't stopped the program from remaining active in the current market.
Kelly and Co. have filled positions of need through the portal to this point with 13 additions, but the program isn't finished when it comes to bringing in newcomers.
Last week, LSU hosted South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard for an official visit to campus where he had the chance to meet face-to-face with several coaches, check out campus and take in an LSU practice as they prepare for a bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Byard burst on the scene in 2024 after tallying 54 tackles with a pair of sacks and an interception this fall.
Now, he's taken in multi-day stay with LSU.
"Going to LSU was definitely a big deal for me," Byard told LSU Tigers On SI. "One of my favorite safeties is [former LSU great] Grant Delpit so being able to have the ability to play for the same school and have a chance to play in front of their fans was definitely a good feeling."
LSU brought Byard to town last Monday where he spent a full day with the program. Fast forward to Tuesday and the visit continued going in a positive direction with a bowl practice setting.
The impressive defensive back has multiple schools on his radar during the Transfer Portal process. Byard visited Virginia Tech prior to his trip to LSU. Following a visit to LSU he then hit the road to Nashville to see what the Vanderbilt Commodores had to offer.
Then, with visits to Virginia Tech, LSU and Vanderbilt in the rearview mirror, Byard told LSU Tigers On SI that he checked in with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs on Friday for a multi-day stay.
Now, with four visits in the rearview mirror, he will mull over options with his camp and lock in on making a decision in the coming days.
"I'll probably take a few days to weigh out my options," Byard told LSU Tigers On SI. "I'll really think about the best fit for me. I'll have a decision by New Years for sure."
LSU remains in pursuit of help at the safety position. After reeling in commitments from a pair of cornerbacks in Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 rated corner available, and Ja'Keem Jackson (No. 8 CB), there remains a need for bodies in the safety room.
LSU has landed commitments from 13 transfers to this point while seeing 17 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge.
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
The Transfer Portal Additions:
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
