LSU Football Trending for Coveted Louisiana Defensive Back
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High defensive back Jacob Bradford landed an LSU offer in late July with Brian Kelly and Co. making the call to the Louisiana standout.
After extending a scholarship to the four-star defensive back, it's clear the program remains on the hunt for more talent in the secondary in the 2025 cycle.
Bradford, a coveted safety with a slew of Power Four offers, revealed his commitment to the Houston Cougars in early June with Willie Fritz and his staff securing one of The Boot's top talents.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
He's logged a 4.4 40-yard dash over the summer with his explosiveness and twitchiness on full display.
Now, Brian Kelly and the Tigers have gotten in on the action after dishing out an offer to the 6-foot, 195-pounder who's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
On Monday, On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers flipping Bradford away from his Houston commitment.
He's exploded as a national prospect after shining for his Catholic (La.) squad alongside his brother, Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the rising-junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, last month, Jacob [Bradford] reeled in the scholarship with LSU now handing out offers to the Bradford Bros. in search of keeping the Bayou State stars home for college.
