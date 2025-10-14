LSU Football Trending to Beat Ohio State, Texas A&M For Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver
Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais returned to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Calais, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, remains a priority target for Kelly and Co. where he made his way to Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the program's matchup against South Carolina.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.
Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.
LSU has built a strong relationship with the prized Louisiana athlete with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton eyeing the coveted Louisiana star.
Along with the in-state Tigers, Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are intensifying their pursuit for Calais.
According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," the Buckeyes remain a threat early in Calais' process.
But the LSU Tigers are making their presence felt in this one following another strong visit to campus.
Following a weekend visit in Baton Rouge in September, LSU began "making a big push" for the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana with the coaching staff focused on the state's next star.
Now, the LSU Tigers are trending with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a prediction in favor of the Bayou Bengals beating out Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others, for Calais' commitment.
LSU will look to fend off multiple heavy-hitters with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, entering the mix, but the relationship continues getting stronger with LSU.
The Tigers hosted Calais for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during the program's Spring Camp where he had an opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus with LSU chipping away.
Louisiana is home to multiple Top-100 wide receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Calais quickly emerging as a name to know on the program's board.
After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, all eyes are on the Cecilia (La.) athlete with the Bayou Bengals intensifying their pursuit across his junior season.
