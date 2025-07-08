LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From Coveted Prospect Over Oklahoma Sooners
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette has narrowed his focus to a pair of Southeastern Conference schools as his recruiting process winds down.
Lafayette, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, has carved out a path as one of the most sought-after recruits available with the LSU Tigers heavily in the mix.
The impressive interior prospect wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, his recruiting process took off with multiple top SEC and Big Ten programs extending offers,
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, during his process.
But it's the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners that are separating from the pack down the stretch with a decision inching closer.
Lafayette has penciled in a commitment date for July 10 where he'll choose between multiple schools, including the LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and Co. hosted Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the Sunshine State native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Now, following the visit while taking time to mull over options with his camp, it's the LSU Tigers that are trending with a commitment decision 48 hours out.
The current state of recruiting can have things change in the blink of an eye, but as it currently stands, LSU Tigers On SI has the Bayou Bengals as the program to beat.
Rivals' John Garcia has also logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Lafayette's services.
LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, after the Louisiana native pledged to the Tigers last summer.
Richard announced his commitment to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory while emerging as a household name on the recruiting trail.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's one of the top pledges in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Now, the program will look to pair Lafayette next to him in the trenches as LSU battles to beat out Oklahoma for the Sunshine State native's services.
