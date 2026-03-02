LSU Football, Miami Hurricanes Among Top Schools Pushing For Coveted Cornerback

Homestead (Fla.) Miami Central four-star cornerback T'ari Miller has blossomed into one of America's top defensive backs with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment this offseason.

Miller checks in as a Top-50 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on the Sunshine State defender.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers monitoring his progression with secondary coach Corey Raymond looking to get Miller down to campus this offseason.

The fast-rising Florida prospect has locked in four visits for this spring:

- Missouri Tigers: March 11

- Florida State Seminoles: March 24

- Syracuse Orange: March 30

- Miami Hurricanes: April 7

- LSU Tigers: April 13

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will get Miller's final unofficial visit of the spring prior to a critical offseason for the 2027 defensive back.

LSU is monitoring multiple defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Bayou Bengals gaining momentum for the No. 2 rated cornerback: Joshua Dobson.

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge in Januart with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet across the three-day stay.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

Courtesy ofJoshua Dobson's Instagram.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal offseason with the LSU Tigers looking to make a splash in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: