LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From No. 1 Athlete in America Over Texas A&M
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have their sights set on adding Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined as both an offensive and defensive lineman during his time on the prep scene.
He's reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs extending scholarships his way.
But the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is down to four schools "Decision Day" arriving with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
Heading into the Thursday, July 10 commitment date, two Southeastern Conference programs are separating themselves from the pack: LSU and Texas A&M.
The hometown LSU Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas for the Baton Rouge native where the program has developed a strong relationship during Brown's time on the prep scene.
The University Lab prospect goes to high school on LSU's campus where he's been surrounded by the Bayou Bengals across the last three years.
But the Texas A&M Aggies remain a threat to land Brown's services with just hours until a decision is made.
After speaking with sources familiar with Brown's recruitment, it remains a chase for Brown with less than a handful of hours until a decision.
There's a level of intrigue for Brown when it comes to the LSU program with an opportunity to remain home and "put on for his home state" while playing alongside friends for the Bayou Bengals.
Sources feel Brown's heart is with the LSU Tigers, but there's no denying the significant level of interest in the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, Rivals has echoed the same sentiment after revealing the LSU Tigers are "trending" for the No. 1 rated two-way prospect in America.
Texas A&M has done their part in this one as well. Mike Elko is all in on the five-star athlete.
There's no denying that LSU has momentum going into the decision, but in the new era of NIL and revenue-sharing, nothing is over until the buzzer.
Brown will reveal a commitment decision between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday, July 10 where it will be televised on ESPN2 at 12:15 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.