LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: The Latest on the Pursuit of Five-Star Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown is set to come off the board on Thursday with a commitment decision inching closer.
Brown, the No. 1 ranked two-way prospect in America, will reveal a decision at 12:15 p.m. CT on ESPN2 with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes rounding out the contenders.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has shined across his time on the prep scene after emerging as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
But Brown has also dominated on the defensive side of the ball as a fierce lineman with programs salivating at the potential he has in the trenches. This has him as the No. 1 athlete in America.
Heading into Thursday's decision, two Southeastern Conference programs are separating themselves from the pack: LSU and Texas A&M.
The hometown LSU Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas for the Baton Rouge native where the program has developed a strong relationship during Brown's time on the prep scene.
The University Lab prospect goes to high school on LSU's campus where he's been surrounded by the Bayou Bengals across the last three years.
It's no secret the five-star Louisiana prospect is at the top of the Tigers' "must-haves" and he's continued feeling the love from the LSU program.
But the Texas A&M Aggies have emerged as a competitor down the stretch with Brown routinely voicing his love for the program in College Station.
He's made the trip to the Lone Star State on near double-digit occasions with the Aggies intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
Following an official visit to Texas A&M in June, the Aggies had all the momentum with the expectation being that the program was in line to receive a commitment.
Brown returned home to Louisiana following his time in College Station and canceled his official visit to LSU with the crystal ball picks immediately being placed in favor of Texas A&M.
But less than 24 hours after canceling the trip to LSU, the five-star athlete reversed course and kept his word to the Tigers after deciding to take his official visit to campus.
Now, after a rollercoaster recruitment process with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies going back and forth for the Louisiana star, it's officially "Decision Day" on Thursday.
After speaking with sources familiar with Brown's recruitment, it remains a chase for Brown with less than a handful of hours until a decision.
There's a level of intrigue for Brown when it comes to the LSU program with an opportunity to remain home and "put on for his home state" while playing alongside friends for the Bayou Bengals.
Sources feel Brown's heart is with the LSU Tigers, but there's no denying the significant level of interest in the Texas A&M Aggies.
Brown has made near double-digit trips to College Station, developed relationships with the Aggies staff and has a path made to receive early playing time if all goes accordingly.
From an NIL perspective, there isn't a large gap between the two offers. LSU knows what it would take to land Brown given the Aggies have proven to be big spenders in the market.
What are the final thoughts heading into Thursday's decision? It's a true 50/50 race.
LSU has prioritized Brown, developed a strong relationship and proven they are prepared to put together a strong offer to reel in his services.
Texas A&M has done their part in this one as well. Mike Elko is all in on the five-star athlete.
LSU has momentum going into the decision, but in the new era of NIL and revenue-sharing, nothing is over until the buzzer.
Brown will reveal a commitment decision between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday, July 10 where it will be televised on ESPN2 at 12:15 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.