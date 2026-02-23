The LSU Football Assistant Coach Taking the Program's Recruiting to New Heights

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the new-look coaching staff attacking the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle.

Once the Bayou Bengals put a bow on the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and Co. began identifying priority targets in next year's class with multiple new staffers paving the way.

But there is one assistant coach that is quickly making a name for himself as one of the staff's top recruiters: Sterling Lucas.

The well-respected assistant coach is coming off of a multi-year stint with the South Carolina Gamecocks where has been a catalyst in the development of multiple NFL Draft picks across his time at the collegiate level.

The Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.

Across the last four seasons Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' defensive ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.

Now, along with being a gifted coach on the field, Lucas has made an impact on the recruiting scene where he assisted in LSU landing the first high school recruit of the Kiffin era: Jaiden Bryant.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native revealing a commitment to LSU in January over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to Bryant's standout junior campaign in 2025 and he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after Lucas was hired.

“Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that.

"He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

Lucas has already put the Tigers in position to succeed with multiple defensive line prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he continues emerging as a critical recruiter for Kiffin and Co. this offseason.

