Josh Pate Ranks College Football's Top-10 Coaches With LSU's Lane Kiffin Making List

The LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason with the program generating unprecedented buzz after hiring Lane Kiffin as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge.

There has been no shortage of buzz since Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State with championship expectations rising with new leadership in town - alongside the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Kiffin has received praise left and right since earning the gig in Baton Rouge where he's quickly made his presence felt this offseason.

Now, as national analysts reveal their Top-10 coaches heading into the 2026 season, Kiffin remains firmly in the mix with Josh Pate placing LSU's shot-caller at No. 6.

No. 1: Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2: Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Curt Cignetti - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 4: Dan Lanning - Oregon Ducks

No. 5: Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6: Lane Kiffin - LSU Tigers

No. 7: Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8: Steve Sarkisian - Texas Longhorns

No. 9: Mario Cristobal - Miami Hurricanes

No. 10: Mike Elko - Texas A&M Aggies

Along with Pate, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt recently announced his Top-10 coaches with Kiffin sliding in at the No. 10 slot.

No. 1: Curt Cignetti - Indiana

No. 2: Ryan Day - Ohio State

No. 3: Kirby Smart - Georgia

No. 4: Dan Lanning - Oregon

No. 5: Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame

No. 6: Steve Sarkisian - Texas

No. 7: Kyle Whittingham - Michigan

No. 8: Kalani Sitake - BYU

No. 9: Mario Cristobal - Miami

No. 10: Lane Kiffin - LSU

Now, all eyes remain on the Bayou Bengals heading into the 2026 season with Kiffin at the helm as championship expectations continue rising for the program in Baton Rouge.

