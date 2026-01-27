LSU Football Wide Receiver Signee Makes History After Recruiting Ranking Skyrockets

LSU Tigers wide receiver Corey Barber has officially made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee, but it hasn't stopped recruiting services from giving him a boost in their final rankings.

The Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville pass-catcher made the decision to flip his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period with Lane Kiffin inking the star wideout.

"The day [Kiffin] told me he was leaving, he told me he wanted me to come with him and stay with him. He trusts me," Barber said of Kiffin.

"It was to the point where I wanted to be loyal to the ones that were loyal to me. When I made that decision, I felt it was the best one for me."

Now, Barber has made history. The elite wide receiver officially received his fifth star on Tuesday morning during the final Rivals update where he joins a star-studded 2026 Recruiting Class in Baton Rouge.

The newest LSU Tiger checks in as the No. 3 wide receiver in America and the No. 28 overall prospect in the class.

🚨NEW🚨 LSU WR signee Corey Barber ranks No. 28 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals300🐯https://t.co/lK2bMAJRP8 pic.twitter.com/2RwX8CgI2G — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

Barber, Lamar Brown, and Richard Anderson all achieved five-star status in the final update with LSU's wideout being the most recent to earn the honor.

The Scouting Report: "Highly productive receiver who's a sudden athlete with excellent combine testing markers to support functional juice. Capable of operating from the slot or outside. Projects as a sudden slot with a varied playmaking catalog, whether stretching the field or as a run-after-catch weapon, or in the return game.

"Explosive off the line and eats up cushion. Effective in the jet/fly and screen games given athleticism. Capable open-field cut stacker who maximizes RAC opportunities.- Also agile enough to elude defenders in short-area situations closer to the line of scrimmage.- Competed in track as a sophomore and logged respectable 100-meter data."

Barber will look to compete for early playing time with the 6-foot-, 185-pounder eyeing an opportunity across his true freshman campaign with the LSU Tigers.

