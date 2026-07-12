LSU Has Made Great Early Impressions on Elite 2028 QB

The LSU Tigers have a critical upcoming season ahead, and the program is looking to re-establish itself as one of the most dominant teams in the country and find its way back into the College Football Playoffs.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, success is being asked of in his first season in Baton Rouge, and while working towards that goal, Kiffin is looking to ensure his new program is established for long-term success as well.

That goal begins on the recruiting trail, where the Tigers have quietly built a solid 2027 class already. Kiffin and his staff, though, are getting an early head start on the 2028 cycle and have already made a solid impression on elite quarterback Trace Hawkins. The LSU Tigers On SI caught up with him to see where the program stands in his recruitment process for the time being.

Who is Trace Hawkins?

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) leads his team onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawkins comes in as the No. 16-ranked quarterback in the 2028 cycle and is a top 300 prospect in the class, and with more scouting and ranking updates occurring, he could find himself tabbed even higher. He stands at 6-foot-0, 160 pounds and will continue to grow into his frame as he progresses through the latter years in high school.

He had a productive sophomore season at Calhoun High School in Georgia, he threw for 2,442 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also throwing just three interceptions during the season. Hawkins also racked up 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts, showing off his ability to extend plays when needed.

What Are His Thoughts On the Tigers?

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It went great, and the conversations with the coaches went even better," Hawkins said of his conversations with the coaching staff and what he has impressed him the most about the Tigers. "Just talking about their offense and how I could fit in week. It’s just how great their coaching staff is and their playbook, and the great relationships I have with their staff"

Hawkins tells me the Tigers are high on his list, and he hopes to make it to Baton Rouge to watch the team take on Clemson. For now, Kiffin and his staff have done a great job sitting atop the list, and now it is just a matter of finishing on the right foot and winning his commitment.

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