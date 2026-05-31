LSU Looks to Build Momentum with Elite Five-Star Quarterback

The LSU Tigers will be heading into the 2026 season with renewed excitement and lofty expectations, and with good reason, as the program heads into a new era.

The Tigers will see plenty of new faces, both on the sideline and on the field. The biggest source of the renewed buzz around LSU is the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin to take over the program and the influx of talent he has brought in to construct his 2026 roster to compete right away.

And while undoubtedly Kiffin and the Tigers' main focus will be on the upcoming 2026 season, that has not stopped them from trying to kickstart momentum on the recruiting trail for one of the top players in an upcoming cycle.

LSU Expected to Host Five-Star Georgia Commit

IMG Academy's Jayden Wade (7) looks to pass during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers have had a big recruiting weekend over the last few days, hosting some of the top players from the class of 2027, the biggest of note being Texas Longhorns commit Easton Royal. And while Kiffin is looking to keep building his 2027 class, that hasn't stopped him from trying to set a foundation for the 2028 class.

As Rivals' Adam Gorney reported on Saturday, the Tigers are expected to land an official visit from one of the top players in the 2028 class, five-star quarterback Jayden Wade. Wade ranks as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2028 and the No. 3 player out of the state of Florida.

Nationally, the quarterback ranks as the No. 6 player in the country in the 2028 class, making him one of the most sought-after players in the class, holding a total of 31 offers. For the Tigers, landing a visit will be pivotal to shake up the five-star's recruitment, with Wade being committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since November of 2025.

Before his sophomore year at IMG Academy, 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote a scouting report on the five-star quarterback. Ivins highlighted Wade's potential as he headed into his sophomore season.

"Athletic signal caller that has tested off the charts," Ivins wrote. "Holsters a high-caliber arm and can get the ball fast. Taxes defenses in the RPO game and can slip away from pressure. Enters sophomore year with just one varsity start under his belt. On the older side for the grade, and is well ahead of the curve. Projects as a potential difference-maker given the tools."

Wade's sophomore season at IMG ended with him totaling 1,376 passing yards while completing 61.3 percent of his passes, tossing 20 touchdowns to just two interceptions in nine games. The five-star quarterback was also productive on the ground, tallying 254 rushing yards and three scores on 32 carries.

The Tigers will look to make the most out of their visit with Wade to try and lure the five-star away from Georgia. There is still plenty of time before the elite 2028 recruit puts pen to paper, making for what should be a recruitment to watch.

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