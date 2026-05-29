How Lane Kiffin Can Have A Successful Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

It might be one of the biggest weekends for LSU football. And there isn't a Saturday night Death Valley game against a posted SEC rival. It's not even about the upcoming season. It's about the future of the program.

This weekend, six elite recruits from the class of 2027, including Jalen Brewster, Easton Royal, Abraham Sesay, Markez Davis, Adryan Cole, and Xavier Sabb, will head to Baton Rouge this weekend for official visits. Xevien Brinson also joins the group as a class of 2028 recruit.

As they head to LSU's campus this weekend as some of the most sought-after recruits in the country, Lane Kiffin and his staff have to prove LSU's value to the players.

Lane Kiffin's Confidence

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After leaving his former university, Ole Miss, late last season and crossing state lines to join the Tigers, Kiffin has a huge debut season ahead of him, with a lot of expectations.

He's been successful at multiple football programs before, most recently leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff last season. Now that he has taken over the program in Baton Rouge, with elite additions to his roster and coaching staff, all eyes are on him to bring success to the program. And he must be confident he can pull it off.

Kiffin's confidence will not only boost his current team's mentality for the upcoming season but also impact the recruits' mentality for the program's future. If he can show the recruits that the head coach is confident in being successful in this new era of LSU football, the recruits can have some security in choosing LSU over a long list of top-ranked programs.

It's not easy to tell a recruit that this Kiffin can make history at LSU without having coached a snap. But if he shows it, his confidence can run miles, making this weekend the recruits' first visit to their new home.

Enforce The Standard

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nailing down a talented roster for their upcoming recruiting cycles all starts with this weekend. For some of the prospects, including No. 1-ranked wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal and No. 1 defensive lineman and Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster, it would take a commitment flip to the Tigers to join the roster.

For the rest of the uncommitted recruits, they still have many elite college football programs that they will visit this summer as talented prospects. If LSU has a shot at standing out among the rest, the standard of success must be enforced early.

As one of the most historic programs and biggest stages in college football, LSU isn't a playground. It's a proving ground. Players who come in often leave having made history, or are on their way to making history in the professional leagues. That's any athlete's dream.

Kiffin must reassure recruits that under him, the cycle will continue. Different head coach, same standard of success.

In the sense of recruiting, Kiffin is trying to build dominant rosters year after year, coming off an offseason where he constructed the No. 1 recruiting class in America. With that standard enforced, LSU gets put at the top of the list for recruits, knowing that they aren't just joining a successful program, but a successful roster.

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