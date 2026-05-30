Top LSU Recruit Set to Play Football and Basketball in Baton Rouge

The LSU Tigers are entering a critical year. After a few seasons of disappointment, the program is looking to establish itself as one of the top SEC programs in the country, as it was less than 10 years ago.

However, for head coach Lane Kiffin in his first year at the helm, he is already establishing an elite future for the Tigers, including landing some of the top talent in the country as commitments for the current 2027 cycle.

The top recruit in the class currently, Ahmad Hudson, is the one making headlines now, as he announces he aims to be a two-sport star when he arrives in Baton Rouge. He will be looking to dominate not only on the football field, but on the hardwood for basketball as well.

Who is Ahmad Hudson?

LSU Tigers Recruit Ahmad Hudson | Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

Hudson is the Tigers' top commitment in the cycle and one of the top recruits in the country. He comes in as the No. 1 tight end in the class, and the No. 16 prospect overall. He stands at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, an ideal frame for both the football field and playing basketball at a high level as well.

Along with his frame, he has 34.75-inch arms and 10.75-inch hands. He has the prototypical build to be a problem for opposing defenses, especially allowing quarterbacks to place the ball high where he can tower over defenders to grab the pass.

Hudson isn't just looking to try his hand at basketball either. He has been a dominant high school player for Ruston High School, averaging over 20 points per game. He has earned offers and interest from elite programs around the country, including Nebraska and Miami.

Is it Possible to Play Both Sports?

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Ahmad Hudson. | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many fans might immediately think of Travis Hunter when thinking of two-way athletes, Hudson isn't going after that role. Rather than being used on offense and defense on the football field, he is going a completely different route, diversifying his talents and taking them to the basketball court as well.

That ideology isn't as rare as one would think, either, especially among tight ends. More specifically, some of the top tight ends to have played college, and even at the NFL level, were basketball players and football stars.

Two well-known NFL tight ends, Jimmy Graham and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, were both stars in the two sports. Hudson, who will be on campus next year, will be looking to follow their footsteps while carving a spot for his own name to be alongside theirs.

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