Top LSU Football Commit Actively Pushing to Flip Five-Star Texas Longhorns Pledge

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston made his way down to New Orleans on Sunday for the UA Next event as he continues shining at showcases this offseason.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

From there his recruitment exploded with offers galore rollung in, but Houston revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers last fall with the program winning out over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch.

"For me, it was just a lot of prayer. I prayed to God about the decision. It took me awhile to come to realize what God was trying to tell me. Once I realized, I made the decision," Houston told The UC Report on Sunday.

Now, it's about being active on the recruiting trail with Houston actively pushing to flip the No. 1 wide receiver in America away from the Texas Longhorns.

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a pledge to Steve Sarkisian and Co. last November, but it hasn't stopped schools from pursuing his services this offseason.

On a day where he wins QB MVP at UA Next in New Orleans, 4-star LSU commit Peyton Houston speaks on why he picked the Tigers, and the effort he’s making to bring other 2027 prospects to Baton Rouge with him @PeytonHouston8 | #UANext pic.twitter.com/fMFaETY2n1 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 29, 2026

Houston is eyeing Royal as a player he wants in the 2027 Recruiting Class alongside him.

"Very active. Every time we have the chance to come to camps like this, I find Easton [Royal], Miguel [Whitley], and Braylon Calais every chance I get. I'm trying, I'm trying," Houston said.

Houston has emerged as one of the most productive prospects in America after blossoming into a national prospect as a sophomore in 2024.

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Now, all eyes are on which prospects he has alongside him in the 2027 Recruiting Class as he actively recruits several players.

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