Lane Kiffin Hiring Ed Orgeron to his new LSU Staff Makes All the Sense in the World

LSU football and Lane Kiffin disrupted the whole college football world Wednesday night when they announced Ed Orgeron's return to LSU.

The former LSU head coach and national champion signed a one-year, $100,000 contract to return as the special assistant to recruiting and defense. He can coach during games and is expected to be one of the 10 LSU assistants who will make recruiting trips.

Orgeron's ties to Kiffin run deep, dating back to their time at Tennessee and USC from 2009 to 2013.

But there's more to this hire than just old friends reuniting.

Kiffin's Willingness To Fit Into a Unique Culture

LSU Football Coach Lane Kiffin walks out with Tigers Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball takes on the Kentucky Wildcats. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin knows why the Brian Kelly era went sideways. He was probably told those reasons during his hiring by LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry.

On Pardon My Take this week, Orgeron didn't hold back when asked about Kelly's infamous fake Southern accent when he was introduced at an LSU basketball game.

NEW: Ed Orgeron on his initial reaction to Brian Kelly’s fake accent at LSU:



"It's over. You ain’t got a chance. You ain’t got a chance, man."



(via @PardonMyTake, @Mike_Bundt)https://t.co/i6oZ6UXeWH pic.twitter.com/UWrr6H3KVr — On3 (@On3) May 22, 2026

"It's over," Orgeron said about Kelly. "You ain't got a chance, man. Not only do the fans see it, the players see that. … Players gotta trust you. You gotta be who you are. If you try to be somebody you ain't, they gonna smell it right away."

But Kiffin knew this sentiment, and Orgeron even told his now boss the same thing.

"Embrace the state of Louisiana and its people," Orgeron said he advised Kiffin on Pardon My Take. "Use it as an advantage. Recruit them. Love them. Keep them involved. When you walk down that Tiger Walk and there's 30,000 people, your feet are going to be that high. But when you walk out of that little tunnel… and there's 100,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, it's an energy level that you've never felt before. Use it as your advantage for your team. Recruit them every day."

For Kiffin, this hire is about fitting the culture.

Yes, Orgeron is a phenomenal recruiter, and he's already gotten to work on securing the Tigers a top class in 2027.

#LSU remains in pursuit of the No. 1 RB in Louisiana: Trey Martin.



The 5’10, 200-pounder has programs across America battling for his pledge.



Now, after Lane Kiffin and Co. brought back Ed Orgeron, he’s already getting to work.



Coach O hopped on FaceTime with Martin yesterday: pic.twitter.com/iPLAk0t2Jg — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) May 23, 2026

But he is loved by everyone in Louisiana despite being fired in 2021 after two rough seasons.

He's loved by LSU fans because he understands Louisiana. He understands the unique culture of Louisiana, and that helps him to win over fans, other coaches, players and parents during his recruiting visits.

That's what Kiffin needs. He already knows the importance of culture at LSU. And he always knew that Orgeron was the master of it.

"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, 'Geaux Tigers!' to the fans," Kiffin said about his first ride through the streets of Baton Rouge when he was hired. "So then, I called Ed, and I was like, 'I don't know what's going on, man, but I'm feeling you right now.'"

Orgeron’s Desire To Be at LSU

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

"Are you kidding me? I'm one phone call away," Orgeron said on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio in October. "I just gotta get in my truck; I could be there today."

"I love LSU," Orgeron said in that same interview. "I love the Tigers. And I'm getting back to coaching. For sure I'd consider it. No doubt."

Orgeron had done no coaching in between his last stint and this one, so it's safe to say he's back into coaching. And it's at LSU.

While Kiffin and Orgeron go back a quarter century, first working together in 2001 under Pete Carroll at USC. Kiffin hired Orgeron as his recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach at Tennessee. Orgeron then followed Kiffin back to USC, later taking over as interim head coach after Kiffin was fired on an airport tarmac.

Few relationships in college football run deeper than theirs. Maybe that's why Orgeron signed a contract worth only $100,000 to coach again.

Or maybe it's because it's LSU.

It's the place where he built the best roster in college football history, and it's where he won a national championship. But most importantly, it's his home.

Orgeron grew up 1 hour and 45 minutes south of Baton Rouge.

Orgeron's mother told CBS in 2020 that LSU was a big part of their family, but they could never go to any games.

"We could not afford these," Orgeron's mother said about the tickets. "That was an outing. It was expen-- you couldn't get a ticket even."

But little Coach O kept asking. The answer was always no, yet Orgeron was constantly reminded of one way he could get into Death Valley.

"'Son, we can't afford that,'" Orgeron's father would tell him. "'But let me tell you somethin'. If you keep on working, you won't need a ticket to get into Tiger Stadium.'"

Now, Tiger Stadium will be electric when he steps foot into it on September 5 with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

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