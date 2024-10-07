LSU Tigers Battling USC, Oregon and Ohio State for Top Prospect Jahkeem Stewart

5-star DL Jahkeem Stewart has locked in official visits to Oregon, LSU, USC and Ohio State, per @SWiltfong_👀



Stewart reclassified to the 2025 cycle earlier today and now ranks No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 DL) in the On300.



Read: https://t.co/ZTuincsC7N pic.twitter.com/vkmqMzHK3J