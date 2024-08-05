LSU Tigers Trending for Former Michigan Football Commit Phillip Wright
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright backed off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday night after pledging to the defending National Champions in July.
Sam Webb of 247Sports first reported the news of Wright decommitting from Michigan.
Now, the LSU Tigers are surging in his recruitment as they look to add him to a stacked 2025 Recruiting Class.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, was in Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event where the Tigers began ramping up their push for the Louisiana native.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
Despite going public with a commitment to Michigan in July, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas for Wright's services.
After working behind the scenes in his recruitment, we've now seen the coveted Bayou State wideout back off of his pledge to the Wolverines. Now, it's LSU making waves in his recruitment.
Wright is one of the fastest wideouts in the 2025 class with LSU looking to pair him with the No. 1 quarterback in America, Bryce Underwood.
The gem of LSU's 2025 class, Underwood has two weapons in his arsenal including five-star receiver Derek Meadows committed, but Wright could certainly add another element to this class if committed to the Tigers.
LSU currently holds commitments from a pair of wideouts in the current cycle: Derek Meadows (five-star) and TaRon Francis (No. 1 receiver in Louisiana).
Now, they're in search of one or two more wideouts to fill out the 2025 receiver haul with Wright near the top of their Big Board.
The full breakdown of Wright's game via 247Sports:
"Big-play receiver who can stretch the field vertically or hit the long ball as a short game catch-and-run threat. Capable of aligning at multiple receiver spots and represents the type of speed-oriented weapon who can allow a coaching staff ample creativity. Verified between 5-10 and 5-11 at 175 pounds in Jan. 2024 at the All-American National Combine. Posted encouraging testing data with a 4.52 40 and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Perhaps a bit more to the frame than suspected on tape. Certifiable burner with elite track numbers in multiple sprint categories, including a 10.46 100 and 21.41 200. Uses that speed to get on top of DBs quickly and take the top off a secondary. Dynamic run-after-catch threat in the screen and quick games. Capable of stacking cuts in the open field. Shows some promising route snap that should help enhance ability to consistently create late separation when needed. Adding a bit of mass and strength should also help that cause. Possibly could squeeze just a tad more out of the top end of that track speed when in pads. Could supply an early special teams option as a return threat and a dangerous receiving weapon who could move around the formation. Projects as a high-major prospect with the multi-sport evidence and verified athleticism that could lead beyond the college game."
Wright's teammate, Jhase Thomas, pledged to LSU in July after receiving an offer from the Tigers in June.
A Top 10 safety in America, Thomas currently attends Destrehan (La.) High with Wright.
Jhase Thomas: Top 10 Safety in America (2025)
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continued rolling on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from Destrehan (La.) four-star safety Jhase Thomas, he announced on July.
The coveted Louisiana native revealed a commitment to the Tigers over Houston, Texas Tech and Colorado, among others.
After securing an offer from LSU in June, Thomas wasted no time in committing to the Bayou Bengals after announcing his pledge just weeks later.
Secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen added their first defensive back commitment in the 2025 cycle with Thomas going public in mid-July.
The 2025 stud has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail as his ranking skyrockets ahead of what many expect to be a huge senior campaign.
He recently entered the Top 300 via On3 Sports recruiting rankings while elevating his status to a four-star prospect.
Thomas, who has NFL lineage, dominated the camp circuit after an impressive junior season at Destrehan. When he arrived in Baton Rouge for the LSU Elite Camp in June, Kelly and Co. wasted no time in offering the prized safety.
“Jhase Thomas was definitely someone that commanded a lot of attention from the LSU staff,” On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said on The Bengal Tiger Podcast. “When I tell you that this cat was offered directly after testing, he quite literally ran his 40, went to the warm-up area to wait for drills to start, the personnel staff ran the numbers to Brian Kelly. He calls Jhase over and boom, that’s it. Offered, done. Before he even works out. Obviously, one of the big questions they had with him going into this was some of the top end speed, overall athleticism and size.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
