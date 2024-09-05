LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting Trio of Top 10 Players in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff are preparing for the biggest recruiting weekend in program history with the Tigers set to host a trio of Top 10 prospects in America, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU will bring in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox for official visits to Baton Rouge with the coveted targets slated to be in Louisiana for the entire weekend.
A source confirmed that the trio will make their way to town on Thursday night before official visit festivities kick off on Friday.
The Official Visitors List: Women's Basketball Edition
Divine Bourrage: No. 5 Prospect in America
Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff will host the No. 5 prospect in America, Divine Bourrage, for an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
The five-star guard will make her way to campus on Thursday to begin her trip with Mulkey and Co. rolling out the red carpet for one of the top recruits on the 2025 Big Board.
Bourrage, one of the top guards in the country, has LSU firmly in the mix alongside Baylor, South Carolina, Arizona, Virginia Tech and Illinois.
LSU is on a tear on the recruiting trail this summer after making up ground in the recruitment of Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.
Now, with Chavez in the mix, the Tigers are keeping tabs on another top-five prospect in Bourrage.
The 5-foot-10 guard is quick with the ball in her hand with a quick released jump shot that's continuing to show signs of growth.
Bourrage was officially slated to visit LSU in October before moving her date up to September 6th-8th.
She will arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Sept. 5 before her official visit festivities begin on Friday morning.
With a Top 6 of LSU, South Carolina, Baylor, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Arizona, Bourrage plans to visit all six schools before making a commitment decision later this fall, a source confirms.
Now, she'll get to Baton Rouge where LSU football will hold their home opener against Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium.
Bourrage is a player firmly on "commitment watch" over the next few weeks. The LSU staff is pulling out all the stops for one of the top guards in the 2025 class with this weekend set to be an important step in her recruitment.
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Player in America
The 6-foot guard out of Kentucky is a player the LSU staff continues raving about with the five-star slated to arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday.
LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky are the heavy hitters in this one with Louisville becoming a threat in her recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
But the Tigers are set to roll out the red carpet in this one for the elite-level bucket-getter.
Johnson is a versatile player due to her size with the program able to use her both on and off ball.
She'll make her way in town alongside both Bourrage and Knox for one of the most important recruiting weekends in program history.
Grace Knox: No. 8 Player in America
Knox released her finalists consisting of LSU, Texas, USC and Tennessee with all four looking to get her in town for official visits this fall.
The California native has four official visits locked in with the LSU Tigers getting the first crack at the five-star. Following her trip to Baton Rouge, Knox will take visits to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 28) before looking to reveal a commitment decision.
The 6-foot-2 forward is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 class due to her elite ability to get shots off the dribble. A coveted target, Mulkey and Co. are ramping up the heat for one of the top players in America with a three-day trip less than 24 hours away.
More LSU News:
What He Said: Brian Kelly Irate Following LSU's Week 1 Loss to USC
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.