Nation's No. 1 Athlete, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with the decision.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, with the No. 1 athlete in America committed to the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Brown is "locked in," he revealed via social media following his commitment.
"I’m locked in man ain’t none of that 'it ain’t over til the ink dry' everybody had their chance I’m just blessed to be able call lsu home if you not with us then you TIGER BAIT," Brown wrote via X.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will keep a foot on the gas for Brown, but he continues reiterating his desire to play for the hometown program.
Rivals' Charles Power recently revealed a new scouting report where's he's labeled Brown as the "Travis Hunter of linemen" due to his ability to play both sides in the trenches.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
Brown will gear up for his senior campaign at Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab with all eyes on the top-ranked athlete in America.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.