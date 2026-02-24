Lane Kiffin Eyeing Historic Recruiting Feat Amid LSU Football's Pursuit of No. 2 EDGE

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin quickly made his presence felt on the recruiting trail in December after inking five-star defensive linemen Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown.

In what became an impressive feat out the gate for the Bayou Bengals' new shot-caller, Kiffin locked in a pair of five-stars rated as top-five defensive linemen in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

“That was a big emphasis right away,” Kiffin said of Brown and Anderson. “It was the relationship with them, and also getting them in that first period instead of trying to hold through all of this, because to me, I will get some credit for that, like ‘Lane signed the number one player in the country’, no, LSU signed the No. 1 player in the country.

"I don’t know of any other school where you take those two, for instance, and you don’t even have the position coach at the time, and they still signed with LSU.

“That’s not because of me. That’s not Frank Wilson. That’s the power of this place, that they would decide to sign instead of waiting and seeing everything involved, because they both loved LSU. And that’s why they were committed before I really got here. Again, that’s a reason why we’re here.”

Kiffin has routinely praised the overall brand of LSU and how its much more than one person leading the charge.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

Now, the Tigers' shot-caller and his new-look coaching staff will have a pair of five-star defensive linemen on the roster in 2026, but are eyeing more history.

LSU is looking to land another five-star defensive linemen - this time in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant announced a commitment to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January where he became the first high school pledge under the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

Bryant checks in as No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers beating out the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Clemson Tigers for his pledge.

On Monday, Rivals expanded the total number of 5-star prospects to 12, but will have a total of 32 five-star prospects when it's all said and done by the end of the cycle.

For Bryant, he checks in as the No. 14 overall prospect in America - just outside of the current 12-man five-star class - but the trajectory remains that the LSU commit will be a five-star by the end of the cycle.

Now, as LSU looks to continue keeping a foot on the gas for the elite edge rusher, Kiffin and Co. are eyeing history with back-to-back cycles of landing a five-star defensive lineman as the program rejuvenates the trenches.

