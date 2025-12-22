Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, LSU Football Target Predicted to Land With SEC Rival

Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has emerged as the top-ranked prospect in the Hoosier State with a myriad of schools involved in his recruitment.

Sales, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the nation's top programs in pursuit as his meteoric rise continues after a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, Sales then took it up a notch as a junior with all eyes on the coveted pass-catcher.

The LSU Tigers "caught his eye" after a visit to Louisiana earlier this year, but with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it could impact the program's chances.

There are multiple schools battling for Sales as he gears up for a critical offseason moving into 2026 - including Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”

For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus last offseason where Hankton continued pushing all the right buttons, but with coaching changes, Alabama is picking up steam.

Now, the prediction is in via Rivals' Steve Wiltfong for the Crimson Tide to land the commitment.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 2027 5 ⭐️ WR Monshun Sales has been predicted to Alabama by VP of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong



The #1 WR in the nation is also considering Indiana, Ohio State, Miami, LSU, and others



Sales is ranked as a Top-5 player in the 2027 Class pic.twitter.com/EwuffQjlS6 — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) December 22, 2025

All eyes remain on the top-ranked pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his commitment heading into the offseason.

The Scouting Report: "Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed. Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments.

"Spent much of sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays.

"Likely to face an adjustment period as he levels up in competition and must learn how to consistently create separation at the intermediate parts of the field, but is the type of prospect that doesn’t come around too often in the Hoosier State and has what it takes to eventually thrive in a balanced attack with his catch radius and top gear."

