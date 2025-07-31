Nation's Top Athlete, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Louisiana Native
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix for Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley with a decision date less than 24 hours away.
McKinley, one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, is down to the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder took official visits this summer for multi-day stays where Kelly's crew stood out for McKinley once again after being back on campus.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's clear the program has a slight edge with the McKinley's older brother, Dominick, preparing for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
But Florida, Texas and Tennessee are also emerging as contenders in his process as the summer months wind down.
For the LSU Tigers, all signs point towards the program being in the driver's seat for the Louisiana native after a productive official visit, multiple unofficial trips and the family connection setting the tone.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
Now, the program is receiving assistance on the recruiting trail with Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown putting on his recruiting cap.
The LSU pledge took to social media to voice is thoughts on getting McKinley in the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
Now, he's looking to make the same pitch to McKinley.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The push for McKinley continues with the LSU Tigers set to battle the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers leading into an August 1 decision date.
