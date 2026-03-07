No. 1 WR in America, Texas Longhorns Commit Reveals LSU Football's Intense Flip Push

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains the top priority for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns last fall.

Royal checks in as No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't stopped the Bayou Bengals from turning up the heat for the dynamic pass-catcher.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full-court press on Royal.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch in Royal's recruitment with a myriad of official visits on deck for the summer.

The nation's top-ranked wide receiver will visit the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns on multi-day stays as he evaluates his options this offseason.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are battling in this one with Royal the No. 1 priority at the receiver position.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me. The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Easton Royal is a 5-star recruit, the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, and the 5th best player in the 2027 class at any position according to Rivals.



Every big-time school in the country wants the Brother Martin junior on their campus. Right now, he's committed to the Texas… pic.twitter.com/4TH9xpSz9i — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 7, 2026

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to get the No. 1 wide receiver in America to flip his Texas pledge, but it remains an uphill battle amid a pivotal offseason for Royal.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: