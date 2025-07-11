No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Doubles Down on Pledge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers secured a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown on Thursday with the decision sending shockwaves across college football.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, selected the Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process with the pair of SEC schools battling until the buzzer.
But it's Kelly and Co. that reeled in the pledge from the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder after going public with a commitment.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The No. 1 athlete in America will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after making his decision, but this isn't one that will "wait until the ink dries," according to Brown.
He's locked in with the program and shutting things down in order to prepare for his senior campaign on the prep scene.
"I’m locked in man ain’t none of that 'it ain’t over til the ink dry' everybody had their chance I’m just blessed to be able call lsu home if you not with us then you TIGER BAIT!!!," Brown wrote via X.
The unique prospect has shined in the trenches on both sides of the ball with national scouts raving about what he can provide at the next level.
“The rare prospect with five-star ability on either line of scrimmage is a true jumbo athlete,” On3 Sports wrote. “Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds before his senior season. Has a plus length with arms around 34 inches.
"A mega athlete in the camp setting, posting some of the best testing numbers on the national camp circuit for a lineman. Lines up at right tackle and defensive end for his high school. Elite athleticism and movement skills show up on both sides of the ball. Fires off the snap from his right tackle position.
"Flashes outstanding twitch in pass protection and working to the second level. Can take defensive linemen for a ride once engaged. Shows disruptive ability as a big defensive end. Has the power to hold his ground and sift through the trash to make plays in the backfield. Can close quickly on the quarterback."
It's a tremendous get for the LSU Tigers with Brown now doubling down on his commitment as he gears up for his senior season in the Bayou State.
