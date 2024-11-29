No. 1 Cornerback in America, LSU Football Commit DJ Pickett to Visit Tigers
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett announced a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a rigorous recruiting battle between a number of the top programs in the country.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in America, chose the Tigers over the likes of Miami, Oregon and Georgia.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Pickett's finalists remain in his ear down the stretch, but LSU's confidence hasn't wavered.
“It’s about my son being happy, my son being comfortable and my son getting on the field earlier and we feel that spot is LSU,” Pickett's father Damien told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Following the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, programs knew LSU was in a vulnerable place.
Now, Pickett will be back in Baton Rouge for the LSU versus Oklahoma matchup next weekend for the Tigers' regular season finale, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU will look to hold on down the stretch for Pickett, but he's staying strong to his commitment to this point.
Pickett wrapped up his senior campaign last weekend with the two-way star making a name for himself in the Sunshine State record books.
"I'm the leading all-time receiver for our county (Pasco), so I'm proud of that," Pickett told Rivals. "I want people to remember what I do off the field. But on the field, how I took pride at playing at my school."
Confident in LSU:
"There's bumps and bruises right now, but we're staying strong," Pickett said of the Tigers. "I'll be going to LSU next week against Oklahoma."
"I play both sides, I make plays on defense and make plays on offense," he said. "I'm definitely playing corner, but LSU might use me a little bit on offense."
Surprise Visitor to Lead Pickett This Weekend: Patrick Peterson
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond went deep into his bag of tricks during the recruitment of Pickett. He knew it wouldn't be easy to secure his services, so he pulled out the X-factor: Patrick Peterson.
During Pickett's official visit to LSU in early June, Peterson flew down to Louisiana to help lead the recruiting push where he walked side-by-side with Pickett through the Football Operations Building along the way.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native like Pickett, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it became a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it came to on the field offers, but the NIL factor was certainly a pivotal piece in this one.
With heavy-hitters like Oregon and Miami in the mix, LSU had to pull out all the stops in order to remain an option.
Now, Peterson will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend to help lead the way in locking down Pickett come the Early Signing Period next week.
Why LSU? The Corey Raymond Effect...
Pickett was loud and clear about what led him to Baton Rouge. The five-star circled LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as the key piece in why he ultimately selected the Tigers over both the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes with the architect of "DBU" doing it again on the recruiting trail.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision in July. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
It was simple. Once Raymond was hired by Kelly and placed back on the LSU staff, Pickett's attention shifted to Baton Rouge.
He believed in the vision Raymond had in place for him whether it was at Florida or LSU.
Raymond and the Florida Gators parted ways following the 2023 season prior to LSU bringing him back to The Boot in January of 2024.
Once he was back on staff, Raymond put the full-court press on Pickett, a decision that paid dividends in the long run.
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3 Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for LSU when it comes to securing his signature in December, but the Tigers have proven they've arrived in the new-age recruiting after adding Pickett to the 2025 class.
