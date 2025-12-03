No. 1 DL in America, Elite LSU Football Commit Not Expected to Sign Amid Staff Change
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson is not expected to sign with the LSU Tigers this week, according to Rivals.
Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024, but multiple schools have remained in contact amid a recent coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, following a strong senior season in the Bayou State, Anderson has the attention of evaluators across the country.
The LSU commit has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.
"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."
The Early Signing Period kicks off on Wednesday where Anderson revealed to Rivals that he has shut things down and will sign with the LSU Tigers just days ago.
But a Tuesday report from ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge states that Anderson is "likely to delay" signing with a school.
"Anderson had a phone conversation Tuesday morning with Lane Kiffin and Blake Baker," the report states. "Due to the lack of certainty around his position coach and whether or not interim head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson will be on staff, Anderson could be delaying his decision.
"Wilson has served as Anderson’s primary recruiter. Kyle Williams is currently the Tigers defensive line coach, but it is unclear if he will be retained."
Now, Rivals has doubled down on the report where there is uncertainty surrounding the current coaching staff amid Lane Kiffin's arrival.
Anderson and fellow five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown, the No. 1 recruit in America, are not expected to sign during the Early Signing Period.
LSU is expected to have multiple moving parts heading into the three-day signing period.
