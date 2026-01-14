LSU Football Lands Commitment From Hidden Gem, Low-Profile Florida Cornerback

Orlando (Fla.) Evans three-star cornerback Emari Peterson is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night, he announced via social media.

Peterson checks in as a Top-100 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will be a late addition to the program's haul that already signed with the program in December.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder backed off of a commitment to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 30 where his process quickly saw schools intensify their pursuits as he hit the reset button.

The Sunshine State native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida Atlantic Owls, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Cincinnati Bearcats, among others, across his recruitment process, but it's the LSU Tigers that win out down the stretch.

Peterson is an under-the-radar prospect - checking in as the No. 1,159 ranked prospect in America with secondary coach Corey Raymond seeing potential in the youngster.

***Commit Alert*** When the Tigers call you answer.



3⭐ 6'1 185 DB @Showtime_mari8 commits to @LSUfootball. Only 2 years playing DB!!! Taking his talents to Baton Rouge. Congrats man..stay focused and remember the goal!! 💪🏾😎😤



4949 Silver Star Rd aka #DBU #Development pic.twitter.com/pWXZxcR830 — EHigh Trojans Football (@EHSTrojanFTBL) January 14, 2026

Kiffin and Co. have seen the scholarship count go up to 105 players heading into the 2026 season where the program can take more "risks" in adding to the program, but there is a belief that Peterson can outplay his ranking.

According to On3 Sports' The Bengal Tiger, Peterson plans to enroll early with the LSU Tigers where the Florida native will pack up his bags and arrive in Baton Rouge in the coming days as a spring enrollee - participating in Spring Camp in March.

LSU signed an elite 2026 Recruiting Class headlined by the likes of Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson leading the way as the five-star signees - along with talented offensive weapons in lineman Brysten Martinez and wide receiver Corey Barber.

Kiffin and Co. signed 14 players to the class where Peterson now brings the tally up to 15 as the program in Baton Rouge retools the roster ahead of next fall.

Along with a strong 2026 Signing Class, Kiffin and Co. will have over 30 players added via the Transfer Portal as the new-look roster takes shape in the Bayou State.

