No. 1 EDGE in America Eyes Commitment With LSU Football, Texas A&M in the Race

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for his services.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native continuing to generate significant buzz following a standout junior campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Now, he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after a recent staff hire.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant's Instagram.

The LSU program officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to the staff in Baton Rouge last week with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also ascended into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

For Bryant, the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

Now, with Lucas joining the LSU Tigers staff, the program has emerged as the top school in his recruitment process.

Bryant is down to six schools with the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Clemson Tigers in the race. A commitment date is set for Jan. 3.

The LSU Tigers have been labeled as a school that is at the top of his list, but it's set to be a battle across the final 24 hours with multiple schools pushing for his services.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: