No. 1 EDGE in Florida, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Recruiting Top Offensive Lineman
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program winning out for his services.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Florida Gators down the stretch in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers prioritizing the game-changing pass rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Henderson took multiple official visits this summer with trips to Baton Rouge, Gainesville (Fla.) and Ann Arbor (Mich.) taking social media by storm following multi-day stays.
But it was ultimately the LSU Tigers that intensifed their pursuit with the program earning the verbal commitment.
Now, Henderson is beginning to assist the Bayou Bengals on the recruiting scene this month.
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, one of LSU's top remaining targets, has locked in a commitment date for August 22 with the Tigers set to battle multiple heavy-hitters.
The nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman will choose between the Bayou Bengals, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.
But LSU is receiving assistance from a pair of five-star LSU commits in Henderson and Lamar Brown.
The blue-chip LSU pledges took to social media this week to vocalize their desire to have Gray in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have been labeled frontrunners in the pursuit of Gray this offseason with a commitment date now locked in for August 22.
“Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
Now, LSU Tigers staff and recent five-star commitments are turning up the heat for the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in America.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.