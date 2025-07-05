No. 1 EDGE in Texas, LSU Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With SEC Rival
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is down to four schools and is just days away from revealing a commitment decision with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Carlton, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Texas, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene while facing the top talent in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Baylor Bears and USC Trojans, among several others.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals hosted Carlton on an official visit in June for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports prior to his official visit.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
LSU has become a threat, but the Texas Longhorns also remain heavily in the mix as a program that could land his services.
Now, the crystal ball predictions are rolling in for Carlton to land with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program with a commitment date locked in for July 10.
LSU remains in the mix alongside the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
We've seen the Texas Tech program offer an impressive NIL package to five-star prospect Felix Ojo, who recently committed to the Red Raiders.
Could they do the same for Carlton and sway him away from the trending Longhorns?
Carlton is just days away with a final four locked in as programs begin putting in their final offers.
What is Carlton looking for in a school?
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
Carlton has a decision date pencilled in for July 10 with the Longhorns the favorite as the final days roll on.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.