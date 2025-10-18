No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Commit Reacts to Tigers Loss to Vanderbilt
No. 10 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) continued a sluggish stretch in Week 8 after falling 31-24 to No. 17 Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Behind a strong performance from Diego Pavia, the Commodores earned the program's second AP Top-10 win in two seasons while the LSU Tigers once again struggle to find complementary football.
It's been a challenging season for the Bayou Bengals with the program unable to see both sides be efficient at the same time in 2025 - with the story once again on display on Saturday at Vanderbilt.
Following the Week 8 matchup - and LSU's second loss in three games - LSU's top-ranked commit took to social media with a quick post.
LSU's Top Commit Reacts:
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the new No. 1 overall prospect in America following the recent rankings update this fall.
Brian Kelly and Co. received a pledge from Brown in July after committing to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes where they continue keeping a foot on the gas for the elite weapon.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after committing to the LSU Tigers as a Top-10 prospect in America.
Now, after a recent LSU Tigers loss, Brown has reacted to a sluggish stretch for the program.
The Bayou Bengals have lost two out of their last three games with losses to the Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores on the resumé.
No. 10 LSU will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies up next on the docket. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Tiger Stadium.
