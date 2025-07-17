No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Receives Unique NFL Comparison
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene after landing a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, is a two-way star where he has flourished on both sides of the ball across his prep career.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Louisiana native verbally committed to the LSU Tigers over the Teaxs A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes with the chance to suit up for the hometown team paving the way.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Fresh off of committing to the Bayou Bengals, Rivals has released a new recruiting rankings update with Brown receiving a boost.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, the five-star LSU commit has cruised into the No. 2 overall slot in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Brown sits behind five-star EDGE Zion Elee, a Maryland Terrapins commit, at the No. 1 spot.
He's been labeled as the "Travis Hunter of linemen" with his ability to play both sides of the ball as Hunter did for the Colorado Buffaloes.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with Brown and five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys headlining the haul.
Rivals has also provided a new evaluation of Brown as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The Rivals Scouting Report: Lamar Brown Edition
“The rare prospect with five-star ability on either line of scrimmage. A true jumbo athlete. Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds before his senior season. Has a plus length with arms around 34 inches. A mega athlete in the camp setting, posting some of the best testing numbers on the national camp circuit for a lineman.
"Lines up at right tackle and defensive end for his high school. Elite athleticism and movement skills show up on both sides of the ball. Fires off the snap from his right tackle position. Flashes outstanding twitch in pass protection and working to the second level. Can take defensive linemen for a ride once engaged. Shows disruptive ability as a big defensive end.
…Has the power to hold his ground and sift through the trash to make plays in the backfield. Can close quickly on the quarterback. Enters his senior season more proven as an offensive lineman than defense on Friday nights.
"Would be the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 cycle if he wanted. Should be considered a high-upside, developmental defensive line prospect who will need to make strides in his overall technique as he gains more experience on that side of the ball.”
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.