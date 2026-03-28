No. 1 Prospect in Mississippi Eyeing LSU Football Amid Massive Visit With Lane Kiffin

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss is set for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Moss checks in as the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State with multiple programs fighting for his commitment as he navigates his recruitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his prep career.

"-Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

"Finds his balance in pass sets and can sink the hips. Will swallow up assignments when he gets his hands inside, but must get better at closing the gate and recovering from mistakes. Certainly worth a look at the corner, but future might ultimately be on the interior where he can lean into defenders and clear space with his power. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program with NFL upside given the clay."

LSU will host the state of Mississippi's No. 1 recruit OL Caden Moss today. More on his interest Lane Kiffin and the Tigers here: https://t.co/JffiPQpTAs pic.twitter.com/fBZrEtfKJB — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) March 28, 2026

As Moss navigates his recruitment, contenders are emerging in his process with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers now making a serious push at the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi - and No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, he's back in Baton Rouge for a visit with the Bayou Bengals as he navigates a trip with the coaching staff on campus - including offensive line coach Eric Wolford as he rolls out the red carpet.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes remain contenders in his process as he works through a spring and summer visit schedule with official visit season inching closer across the offseason.

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