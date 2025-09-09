No. 1 Quarterback in America, Elite LSU Football Target Set to Visit for Florida Game
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven is expected to be in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against the Florida Gators.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, remains a top target for Brian Kelly and Co. in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has begun evaluating contenders in his recruitment process after a stellar sophomore season in 2024 with the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix.
The Louisiana native was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year last fall after account for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he utilized his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Now, after a busy summer of checking in with top programs, Haven has begun evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with an unofficial visit schedule now locked in.
Haven will check in with the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide across the next few months, according to Rivals.
The Unofficial Visit Schedule:
September 13: LSU (vs. Florida)
September 27: Penn State Nittany Lions
October 4: Florida Gators
October 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
November 15: Georgia Bulldogs
November 29: Auburn Tigers
Haven has received multiple predictions to land with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers now being presented with a significant opportunity on Saturday night in Death Valley.
LSU's Brian Kelly took the podium on Monday where he dove into the importance of having home-field advantage against the Gators with all eyes on the primetime matchup.
"We're in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley," Kelly said. "We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It's SEC time.
"You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we'll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play."
Now, with Haven set to be in town, the LSU Tigers will look to roll out the red carpet for one of the program's top targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
No. 17 LSU will kickoff against the Florida Gators in Week 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC this Saturday night.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.