The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
No. 3 LSU will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Billy Napier's Florida Gators heading to Baton Rouge.
After back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, the Bayou Bengals are 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with all eyes now on Week 3 against the Gators.
In Week 2, Brian Kelly and Co. handled business after taking down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a "sluggish" victory at home.
"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."
LSU’s defense held Louisiana Tech to just 154 yards of total offense and seven points to power the No. 3 Tigers over the Bulldogs, 23-7, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wide receiver Barion Brown received the game ball for the Tigers after catching eight receptions for 94 yards. Senior linebacker West Weeks led the team in tackles with 10 to go along with a sack.
Now, all attention shifts towards Week 3 in a clash between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and Kelly's take on what's next for the program.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- Florida: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -298
- Florida: +240
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Brian Kelly's Take: Tigers Have Significant Room for Improvement
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
