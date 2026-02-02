LSU Football, Ole Miss Rebels Entering Massive Recruiting Battle for Top Prospect

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back big-time seasons as a versatile weapon for his prep squad in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for Calais as a priority in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit for Calais with the program's shot-caller making his way to Cecilia (La.) last Wednesday for a visit with the top-ranked recruit.

Alongside Kiffin, LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith also made the trip with Calais receiving face time with the two decision-makers.

Fast forward to Sunday and Calais then traveled down to Baton Rouge for an in-person visit with the coaching staff once again as LSU prioritizes the Cecilia (La.) star.

Now, after a pair of visits with Kiffin and Co. this week, LSU is continuing to chip away at the talented weapon, but other schools are battling - notably the Ole Miss Rebels in what is becoming a two-team race, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson checked in with Calais last week for an in-person visit as the SEC foe looks to emerge as a true contender for the No. 3 rated athlete in America.

Now, as Calais navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment, all eyes are on LSU and Ole Miss as the pair of SEC rivals battle it out for the coveted four-star weapon.

