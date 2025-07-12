No. 1 Quarterback in America Leading Push to Flip a Five-Star LSU Football Commit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains in headlines as he gears up for his senior campaign in the Magnolia State.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, traveled across the nation this offseason as he locks in on finalizing his college decision.
The Mississippi native revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March, but it hasn't stopped Keys from checking in with other program across the last few months.
It's been a busy stretch for Keys after taking official visits to see the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.
Keys also had an official trip locked in to see the Alabama Crimson Tide in June but elected to alter his plans just one day before the visit.
Now, with official visits in the rearview mirror, schools have begun intensifying their push for the top-ranked wideout in America.
The team to watch: Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers currently hold a commitment from the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation with Faizon Brandon pledged to the program.
Brandon has dominated the prep scene across his three seasons of high school ball where he now comes in as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder committed to Tennessee over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Now, while staying loyal to his commitment to the Volunteers, Brandon has become a vocal recruiter for the program.
The five-star quarterback has helped orchestrate the SEC school's 2026 class into a Top-20 class in America with multiple impactful pieces.
But Brandon has his sights set on stacking more talent before the Early Signing Period in December.
The North Carolina native is now "working hard" to flip the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, according to 247Sports.
Keys soaked in the scenes of Knoxville (Tenn.) this summer on an official visit with Brandon making his way to town to help the recruiting push.
Keys remains pledged to the LSU Tigers, but it's the Tennessee Volunteers that are emerging as the "one to watch" as the fall approaches, according to Rivals.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Rivals' Chad Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
It's no secret why the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has become one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting trail.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
The five-star LSU commitment remains pledged to Kelly and the LSU Tigers as the headliner in the program's 2026 class, but it hasn't stopped a slew of schools from intensifying their pursuit.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for the LSU Tigers to hold onto Keys in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he remains one of the most coveted wideouts in America.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.