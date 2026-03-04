LSU Football Makes Move for Georgia Bulldogs Commit Amid Lane Kiffin's Flip Pursuit

Milledgeville (Ga.) John Milledge Academy four-star tight end Asa Wall revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs last October, but it hasn't stopped multiple SEC schools from keeping tabs on the fast-rising recruit.

Wall checks in as the No. 5 rated tight end in the 2028 Recruiting Cycles with a myriad of offers rolling in as of late as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peach State standout has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add in Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with another Southeastern Conference foe entering the race for Wall despite a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin and Co. made the call on Tuesday with tight ends coach Joe Cox locking in on another talented pass-catcher in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

There are multiple offers on the table for Wall, but it's set to be an uphill climb after revealing an early commitment to Smart and the Georgia coaching staff last fall amid a strong sophomore campaign in Georgia.

“It was good getting the type of coaching from Coach Hartley and Coach Lilly that they give their players on a daily basis,” Wall told Rivals back on June 21.

“I’ve always been very interested in Georgia. Growing up in Georgia, it’s hard not to be a fan…I have grown up listening to stories about when my dad played for Georgia.”

The Georgia legacy remains one of the most coveted tight ends in America with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers quickly making a move this offseason as his rise continues in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a new offer out on the table.

Now, as the offseason continues for the Bayou Bengals, the coaching staff will look to get the Peach State standout down to Baton Rouge for a visit amid the program's pursuit to flip him away from an SEC foe.

