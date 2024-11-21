No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Receives NFL Comparison
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood sent shockwaves across the college football scene after revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in January,
Now, nearly 10 months after verbally pledging to Brian Kelly's program, Underwood remains dialed in with the Bayou Bengals.
After committing to LSU, Underwood shut down his recruitment. He hasn't visited other programs whether it be officially or unofficially while only taking trips to Baton Rouge.
The No. 1 player in America is a program-changing prospect with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level and beyond.
A look into what 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins had to say of Underwood:
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics.
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Then, the initial player comparison was revealed with Underwood being compared to one of the top college signal-callers of all-time: Vince Young.
"Young led Texas to a BCS National Championship back in 2005 with his legendary five-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl. Underwood could bring LSU to similar glory as he too can provide some magic," 247Sports wrote.
He's showcased his ability to open up his game as a dual-threat quarterback during his senior campaign at Belleville High with evaluators getting a taste of the athleticism he attains, which has prompted them to throw in the Young comparison.
Now, he's received another comparison. This time via his throwing coach Donovan Dooley:
"Bryce is pretty much incomparable. Bryce is Randall Cunningham mixed with Pat Mahomes mixed with Lamar Jackson," Dooley said.
A player with a unique blend of arm talent and impressive decision-making, Underwood gives LSU a player prepared to make a difference on Day 1.
The latest updates have been made to the 2025 Recruiting Class with Underwood remaining at the top as the No. 1 prospect in America.
LSU continues keeping its foot on the gas for the elite-level talent with the Early Signing Period in December inching closer where Underwood plans on putting pen to paper with the Tigers.
Underwood isn't the only 5-star LSU commit who's been received an impressive NFL comparison.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
The five-star, top-ranked running back shut down his recruitment on Jan. 3 after revealing his pledge to LSU with a snowball effect occurring shortly after.
Following Berry's commitment, the LSU staff has seen Bryce Underwood (No. 1 quarterback), DJ Pickett (No. 1 cornerback) and several other blue-chippers announce verbal commitments to the program.
For Berry, the Louisiana native has burst on the recruiting scene at a rapid pace with expert scouts comparing the "generational" talent to NFL legend Reggie Bush.
"I remember watching Harlem Berry for the first time a couple of years ago and a name popped into my head immediately. I remember telling myself, "'you can't compare them, don't do that.' And yet, here we are... Who do I think is Harlem Berry's player comparison? Reggie Bush," On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said.
"First thing I did was look at the numbers. The athletic profiles are SHOCKINGLY similar. And if you look at Reggie Bush's pro day numbers and project where Harlem Berry COULD BE whenever his pro day comes after seeing his camp testing, the numbers are certainly attainable."
The proof is in the numbers and Bellaire alluded to that after taking a deeper dive into their production.
"Then I looked at a different set of numbers; the production.
Reggie Bush Junior Stats
- 2,210 rushing yards, 925 receiving yards, 34 total touchdowns
Harlem Berry Junior Stats
- 2,080 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, 44 total touchdowns"
Of course, comparing Berry to one of the all-time greats at both the college ranks as well as NFL sets lofty expectations, but national scouts believe he has "limitless" potential.
"Reggie Bush is one of the all-time greats. So to say Harlem Berry will match his accolades, production and NFL draft status is OBVIOUSLY a big ask. And I am not saying he necessarily will or won't reach that lofty bar. However, the tape and the numbers are extremely interesting," Bellaire added.
Berry has been on a tear to begin his senior campaign at Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal with his recent outing taking social media by storm.
Berry wrapped up the contest with 189 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 (!) carries in the victory last weekend.
Now, he looks to wrap up his senior campaign in style before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period and enrolling early in January.
