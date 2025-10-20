No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Football Target Predicted to Commit to SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven returned to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, was in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the program's rivalry matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers where the Crimson Tide handled business at home.
For the top-ranked overall prospect, Haven has carved out a path as the crown jewel of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his process.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year in 2024 after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns while leading his Dunham squad to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
While dominating the prep scene, Haven has since seen his recruitment take off with school across the nation involved.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has now started the evaluation process with several contenders emerging - along with an unofficial visit schedule.
The Unofficial Visit Schedule:
September 13: LSU (vs. Florida)
September 27: Penn State Nittany Lions
October 4: Florida Gators
October 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
November 15: Georgia Bulldogs
November 29: Auburn Tigers
Haven has now wrapped up unofficial visits with the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida Gators, and Alabama Crimson Tide with visits to Georgia and Auburn remaining on the docket.
But following his unofficial to Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are picking up steam for the No. 1 quarterback in America.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have predicted that the Alabama Crimson Tide will land the commitment from Haven when it's all said and done.
The LSU Tigers have remained serious contenders in this one - along with the Florida Gators - but it's now the Crimson Tide that are picking up steam with a pair of predictions now in.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons with his high school squad.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.
"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows."
Haven will continue navigating his junior campaign in the Bayou State with LSU, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others, battling for his pledge.
